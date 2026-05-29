Man Arrested in Kilburn After Malakai Ferguson-Ramson Murder

Detectives investigating the murder of 20-year-old Malakai Ferguson-Ramson in Kilburn have arrested a suspect following the fatal stabbing. Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to Ashmore Road, W9, at 8:50pm on Tuesday, 26 May after reports of an altercation. Despite paramedics’ efforts, Malakai was pronounced dead at the scene.

Single Stab Wound Fatal

A post-mortem on Thursday, 28 May confirmed Malakai died from a single stab wound to the chest, the cause of his tragic death.

Arrest Made As Investigation Continues

On 28 May, police arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The suspect has been released on bail pending further inquiries as officers pursue other lines of investigation.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller, leading the inquiry, urged anyone with information or video footage from the incident to get in touch. He said: “We are working at pace to identify those involved in Malakai’s murder and have already made one arrest.”

Support for the Bereaved Family

Specialist officers continue to support Malakai’s family through this heartbreaking time, with thoughts extended to all affected by the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 8418/26MAY, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.