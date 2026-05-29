CCTV Appeal After Vehicle Theft in Sevenoaks Investigated by Kent Police

Kent Police are appealing for information following the theft of a grey Volkswagen Golf from a driveway on the A25 in Sevenoaks between 12pm and 1:30pm on Wednesday 13 May 2026. Officers have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak with as part of their ongoing investigation into the stolen vehicle, which was later spotted at a petrol station on London Road, Wrotham Heath.

Suspects Arrested

Following initial investigations, two individuals were arrested in connection with the vehicle theft. Alan Lamb, 43, from Star Lane, Orpington, was charged with burglary and motor vehicle theft. He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 16 May and has been remanded pending a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 12 June. A 37-year-old woman was also detained but has since been released on bail as inquiries continue.

Man Sought Over CCTV

Police are urgently trying to identify a man captured on CCTV who may have crucial information about the incident. They are asking the public to come forward if they recognise him or can provide any details to assist the investigation.

Community Call For Footage

Local residents with private CCTV or drivers with dashcams who were in the area during the theft are requested to review their footage and submit anything relevant to the police. The appeal highlights the importance of community support in solving vehicle crime.

Contact Information

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/76575/26. Police stress the significance of timely information to progress enquiries into the Sevenoaks vehicle theft.