Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

Metropolitan Police, supported by Sussex Police, are conducting a major drugs search at an address on Lewes Road, Brighton, on Thursday evening, 28 May. Officers have set local cordons while the operation continues, assuring residents that there is no wider risk to the community.

Joint Police Operation

Sussex Police confirmed their support for the Metropolitan Police during the ongoing drugs search on Lewes Road. Both forces are working together to carry out the investigation thoroughly in the area.

Area Secured With Cordons

Local cordons remain firmly in place around the immediate vicinity to ensure the safety of residents and passersby during the operation. These restrictions may cause some disruption in the area.

Reassurance To Residents

The police have emphasised that there is no wider risk to the community amid the search. Officers are urging the public to remain calm and patient while they complete their work.

Community Impact

Residents and motorists in the vicinity are advised to expect some delays or disruptions due to police presence and cordons. Authorities have thanked the public for their understanding during this time.