Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

POLICE SEARCH Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

Metropolitan Police, supported by Sussex Police, are conducting a major drugs search at an address on Lewes Road, Brighton, on Thursday evening, 28 May. Officers have set local cordons while the operation continues, assuring residents that there is no wider risk to the community.

Joint Police Operation

Sussex Police confirmed their support for the Metropolitan Police during the ongoing drugs search on Lewes Road. Both forces are working together to carry out the investigation thoroughly in the area.

Area Secured With Cordons

Local cordons remain firmly in place around the immediate vicinity to ensure the safety of residents and passersby during the operation. These restrictions may cause some disruption in the area.

Reassurance To Residents

The police have emphasised that there is no wider risk to the community amid the search. Officers are urging the public to remain calm and patient while they complete their work.

Community Impact

Residents and motorists in the vicinity are advised to expect some delays or disruptions due to police presence and cordons. Authorities have thanked the public for their understanding during this time.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Met Police Officer Drives 80mph Wrong Side in Eltham Fatal Crash

POLICE TRAGEDY Met Police Officer Drives 80mph Wrong Side in Eltham Fatal Crash

UK News
Teenage Boy Found Dead in Swanscombe Pond Police Appeal Underway

POLICE CONFIRM DEATH Teenage Boy Found Dead in Swanscombe Pond Police Appeal Underway

UK News
Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Murder After Camden Stabbing in 2024

Man Found Guilty of Murder After Camden Stabbing in 2024

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Andrew Jameson in East Meon

STILL MISSING Police Appeal to Find Missing Andrew Jameson in East Meon

UK News
Inmate Charged Over Ian Huntley Murder May Be Unfit for Trial

METAL BAR ATTACK Inmate Charged Over Ian Huntley Murder May Be Unfit for Trial

UK News
Lee Andrews Arrested in Dubai Over Private Civil Matter, Not Espionage

MORE LIES Lee Andrews Arrested in Dubai Over Private Civil Matter, Not Espionage

UK News
How Random Video Chat Sites Evolved Since the Omegle Era

How Random Video Chat Sites Evolved Since the Omegle Era

UK News
SAFE PLAY ALERT: Why Responsible Gambling Tools Matter In The Age Of Mobile Slots

SAFE PLAY ALERT: Why Responsible Gambling Tools Matter In The Age Of Mobile Slots

UK News
Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

SAFETY UPGRADE Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Held Hostage in Aberdeen Shouts Flat Number Before Fatal Fall

HOSTAGE TRAGEDY Man Held Hostage in Aberdeen Shouts Flat Number Before Fatal Fall

UK News
Man Held Hostage in Aberdeen Shouts Flat Number Before Fatal Fall

Man Held Hostage in Aberdeen Shouts Flat Number Before Fatal Fall

UK News
Anthony Russell Killed Ian Huntley in Frankland Prison for Personal Gain

PERSONAL GAIN Anthony Russell Killed Ian Huntley in Frankland Prison for Personal Gain

UK News
Anthony Russell Killed Ian Huntley in Frankland Prison for Personal Gain

Anthony Russell Killed Ian Huntley in Frankland Prison for Personal Gain

UK News
Train Services Suspended Over Possible Trespasser Incident in Mansfield

RAIL DISRUPTION Train Services Suspended Over Possible Trespasser Incident in Mansfield

UK News
Train Services Suspended Over Possible Trespasser Incident in Mansfield

Train Services Suspended Over Possible Trespasser Incident in Mansfield

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

GUILTY OF MURDER Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

UK News
Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

UK News
Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

UK News
Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

UK News
London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

DRIVER REVOLT London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

UK News
London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

SEA TRAGEDY Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

UK News
Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

UK News
Debden Woman Convicted of Murdering Baby Son at Cambridge Crown Court

BABY KILLER Debden Woman Convicted of Murdering Baby Son at Cambridge Crown Court

UK News
Debden Woman Convicted of Murdering Baby Son at Cambridge Crown Court

Debden Woman Convicted of Murdering Baby Son at Cambridge Crown Court

UK News
Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

WATER SHORTAGE Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

UK News
Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

Fire Crews Battle Vehicle Carrier Blaze on A12 Southbound at Witham

UK News
Watch Live