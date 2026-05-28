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TREE DANGERS Nottinghamshire Drivers Warned Over Sudden Summer Limb Drop Hazard

Nottinghamshire Drivers Warned Over Sudden Summer Limb Drop Hazard

  Experts in Nottinghamshire have issued a stark warning to drivers and pedestrians about a little-known hazard linked to recent hot weather: sudden summer limb drop. This phenomenon, occurring when large branches unexpectedly fall from healthy trees, poses serious risks, especially during or just after heatwaves when temperatures begin to cool.

Unseen Tree Threat

Tree specialists say the precise cause of sudden limb drop is not fully understood but believe it relates to heat stress combined with moisture shifts inside the wood and the weight of large horizontal branches. Branches can fail without warning, often in still, calm conditions with no wind present.

Affected Tree Types

This sudden branch shedding mainly affects mature oak, beech, horse chestnut, and poplar trees, common across Nottinghamshire’s parks, woodlands, and roadways.

Public Safety Advice

With outdoor spaces busier in warm weather, people are urged to avoid sitting or parking under large overhanging branches where possible. Motorists are also advised to take extra care on rural roads where fallen limbs could block carriageways and create sudden hazards.

Spotting The Danger

If you spot cracked, damaged, or hanging branches, report them immediately to your local authority or the landowner to help prevent accidents. Staying alert to this hidden summer danger is vital to safeguard yourself and others amid Nottinghamshire’s current warm spell.

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