Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SAFETY UPGRADE Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

Uber has introduced new safety features across the UK from May 28, allowing passengers to audio record their journeys via the Uber app for added peace of mind. The encrypted recordings are stored on users’ devices and are only accessible to Uber if uploaded as part of a safety report, automatically deleted after 14 days if unused.

Audio Recording Option

Passengers can start recording before or during their trip, with drivers notified if the audio feature is active. Drivers can cancel rides without penalty if they feel uncomfortable. Andrew Brem, Uber UK general manager, said: “We are always investing in new ways to make journeys even safer. These new safety features provide both riders and drivers with extra peace of mind.”

Verified Passenger Badges

Alongside the recording feature, Uber is rolling out verified badges that appear on passenger profiles who have completed ID checks or uploaded official documentation. Drivers will see these badges from next week when a ride request is made.

Positive Industry Reaction

Local Transport Minister Lilian Greenwood welcomed the changes: “Everyone deserves to feel safe when travelling, whether a passenger or a driver. I welcome Uber’s steps to strengthen safety on its platform and show how technology can make journeys safer.” Support was echoed by The Survivors Trust’s Lucy Duckworth, who called for a safety-first culture and said these features help build rider and driver confidence.

Driver Approval

Kola Olalekan, Uber driver and GMB union branch secretary, praised the verified badges: “This is something GMB has been requesting for a while. Seeing a verification badge will give me extra confidence and make me more likely to accept bookings.” Uber’s safety updates aim to provide greater reassurance for passengers and drivers while reinforcing safer journeys across UK cities.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Sex Offender Salman Yousaf Jailed for Night Tube Attacks in London

SEX OFFENDER JAILED Sex Offender Salman Yousaf Jailed for Night Tube Attacks in London

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Vehicle Blaze Outside Hovis Factory in Erith

FIRE BALL Firefighters Tackle Vehicle Blaze Outside Hovis Factory in Erith

UK News
Bristol Woman Pleads Guilty Over Fatal XL Bully Dog Attack

DOG ATTACK Bristol Woman Pleads Guilty Over Fatal XL Bully Dog Attack

UK News
Manchester Airport Terminal 2 Forecourts Closed Over Man Welfare Incident

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Manchester Airport Terminal 2 Forecourts Closed Over Man Welfare Incident

Breaking News, UK News
People Smugglers Face Strict New NCA Orders After UK Jail Terms

CRIME CLAMPDOWN People Smugglers Face Strict New NCA Orders After UK Jail Terms

UK News
Golders Green Warehouse Fire Caused by Electrical Fault, No Suspicion

FIRE UPDATE Golders Green Warehouse Fire Caused by Electrical Fault, No Suspicion

Breaking News, UK News
Uxbridge Man Charged After Doctor Stabbed at Hillingdon Hospital

ASSULT CHARGES Uxbridge Man Charged After Doctor Stabbed at Hillingdon Hospital

UK News

TODDLER DIES Toddler Dies After Falling From Sutton Flats, Woman Arrested

UK News
Witness Questions Sturgeon’s Claim Over Stolen Campervan in Dunfermline

SNP SCANDAL Witness Questions Sturgeon’s Claim Over Stolen Campervan in Dunfermline

UK News
Man Stabbed in Notting Hill Portobello Road Incident May 25

NOTTING HILL KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed in Notting Hill Portobello Road Incident May 25

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Men Charged After £1m Cocaine Seizure Near Hythe

DRUGS BUST Two Men Charged After £1m Cocaine Seizure Near Hythe

UK News
Two Men Charged After £1m Cocaine Seizure Near Hythe

Two Men Charged After £1m Cocaine Seizure Near Hythe

UK News
Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

ONE OF A KIND Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

UK News
Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

UK News
Boy 12 Named Among Seven Youngsters Who Drowned in UK Heatwave

WATER TRAGEDY Boy 12 Named Among Seven Youngsters Who Drowned in UK Heatwave

UK News
Boy 12 Named Among Seven Youngsters Who Drowned in UK Heatwave

Boy 12 Named Among Seven Youngsters Who Drowned in UK Heatwave

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Teacher Denies Murdering and Abusing Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Teacher Denies Murdering and Abusing Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

UK News
Teacher Denies Murdering and Abusing Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

Teacher Denies Murdering and Abusing Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

UK News

MAJOR WATER SEARCH Major Search Underway After Popular Local Boxer Reported Missing In Water Near Northfleet

UK News

Major Search Underway After Popular Local Boxer Reported Missing In Water Near Northfleet

UK News
Met Police Investigate Woman’s Death in Croydon Home

MURDER PROBE Met Police Investigate Woman’s Death in Croydon Home

Breaking News, UK News
Met Police Investigate Woman’s Death in Croydon Home

Met Police Investigate Woman’s Death in Croydon Home

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

HOUSING BOOST Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

UK News
Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

UK News
Police Seek Suspects After Bognor Burger King Knife Affray

KNIFE AFFRAY Police Seek Suspects After Bognor Burger King Knife Affray

UK News
Police Seek Suspects After Bognor Burger King Knife Affray

Police Seek Suspects After Bognor Burger King Knife Affray

UK News
Iranian Man Battles Life-Threatening Injuries After Hit-And-Run in Golders Green

HIT AND RUN PROBE Iranian Man Battles Life-Threatening Injuries After Hit-And-Run in Golders Green

UK News
Iranian Man Battles Life-Threatening Injuries After Hit-And-Run in Golders Green

Iranian Man Battles Life-Threatening Injuries After Hit-And-Run in Golders Green

UK News
Watch Live