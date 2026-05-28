Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

Uber has introduced new safety features across the UK from May 28, allowing passengers to audio record their journeys via the Uber app for added peace of mind. The encrypted recordings are stored on users’ devices and are only accessible to Uber if uploaded as part of a safety report, automatically deleted after 14 days if unused.

Audio Recording Option

Passengers can start recording before or during their trip, with drivers notified if the audio feature is active. Drivers can cancel rides without penalty if they feel uncomfortable. Andrew Brem, Uber UK general manager, said: “We are always investing in new ways to make journeys even safer. These new safety features provide both riders and drivers with extra peace of mind.”

Verified Passenger Badges

Alongside the recording feature, Uber is rolling out verified badges that appear on passenger profiles who have completed ID checks or uploaded official documentation. Drivers will see these badges from next week when a ride request is made.

Positive Industry Reaction

Local Transport Minister Lilian Greenwood welcomed the changes: “Everyone deserves to feel safe when travelling, whether a passenger or a driver. I welcome Uber’s steps to strengthen safety on its platform and show how technology can make journeys safer.” Support was echoed by The Survivors Trust’s Lucy Duckworth, who called for a safety-first culture and said these features help build rider and driver confidence.

Driver Approval

Kola Olalekan, Uber driver and GMB union branch secretary, praised the verified badges: “This is something GMB has been requesting for a while. Seeing a verification badge will give me extra confidence and make me more likely to accept bookings.” Uber’s safety updates aim to provide greater reassurance for passengers and drivers while reinforcing safer journeys across UK cities.