Manchester Airport Terminal 2 Forecourts Closed Over Man Welfare Incident

Police and emergency services have sealed off both upper and lower forecourts at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2 this lunchtime (May 27) due to a welfare concern involving a man reportedly on the wrong side of fencing on the terminal’s upper level. The incident has led to the closure of drop-off and pick-up areas, affecting travel plans for passengers and drivers.

Welfare Concern Sparks Response

According to reports from the Manchester Evening News, officers were called after spotting a man in a potentially dangerous position behind fencing on Terminal 2’s upper storey. Police remain at the scene managing the situation with the aim of ensuring the individual’s safety.

Terminal 2 Forecourts Shut

Both the upper and lower forecourts of Terminal 2 have been closed while the police incident unfolds. Manchester Airport has advised those dropping off passengers to use the free drop-off area at JetParks 1 car park, from where a shuttle bus runs to Terminal 2, temporarily easing congestion caused by the closures.

Traffic Disruption And Delays

Travellers heading to Manchester Airport this afternoon are warned to allow extra time, as Google traffic data shows congestion building on Ringway Road West and M56 southbound near Junction 5. Passengers have reported heavy traffic around Terminal 2, related to the access restrictions.

Terminal 3 Operations Unaffected

Airport officials confirm that Terminal 3 remains operational and unaffected by the incident, allowing arrivals and departures there to continue as normal while emergency services deal with the situation at Terminal 2.