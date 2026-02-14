Watch Live
PHONE DATA Pair sentenced for Edenbridge burglaries

A former couple who burgled multiple homes in Edenbridge on the same day have been...

Published: 12:44 pm February 14, 2026
Updated: 12:52 pm February 14, 2026

A former couple who burgled multiple homes in Edenbridge on the same day have been sentenced.

On 12 June 2025, Chelsea O’Neill and Stevie White targeted three homes in broad daylight, using a rented red Vauxhall Corsa with a black roof to drive to the different locations.

A fourth home in Harts Lane in Godstone, Surrey, was also burgled around the same time.

The properties were all empty, and entry was gained by the back doors or the windows or doors being forced open.

Each of the homes was ransacked, and jewellery, watches, commemorative coins, sunglasses and bank cards were stolen.

CCTV obtained by officers showed White at two of the properties. They also discovered the distinctive Corsa was near the properties at the time of the burglaries, which some of the witnesses recalled seeing.

Cell site data was also able to place them both at the scene of each of the burglaries.

The following day, 13 June, the Corsa was stopped by officers in Dartford with both O’Neill and White in the car, who were then arrested.

Several items linked to the burglaries were seized from the vehicle, alongside pawnbroker invoices and £1,000 in cash.

A search of O’Neill’s property also found further items that had been reported stolen.

White, 42, of Sebastian Close in Colchester and O’Neill, 42, of Bushell Way in Chislehurst, were both charged with four counts of burglary.

They pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and White was sentenced on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, to five years and seven months imprisonment, which also includes separate offences from Essex.

 

O’Neill was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months, on Thursday, 5 February.

PC Holly Turner said:

‘White and O’Neill, who were in a relationship at the time, deliberately travelled into Kent and Surrey to target multiple houses one after the other. Despite being persistent in their offending, they clearly hadn’t planned how they would get away undetected.

‘We take this type of crime seriously, and officers were diligent in the investigation, quickly identifying the suspects and arresting them the next day, whilst they were still in possession of some of the stolen items.

These burglaries were distressing to each of the victims, who not only had sentimental items stolen from them, but were also left feeling scared and vulnerable in their own homes. I’m glad we were able to recover some of their items, and I hope they feel some reassurance.’

