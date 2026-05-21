Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DEALERS CHARGED Lewisham Pair Charged in Dartford Cocaine Supply Probe

Lewisham Pair Charged in Dartford Cocaine Supply Probe

Last month, Kent Police launched an operation after tracing a phone line linked to cocaine sales in Dartford and south London. Following inquiries, officers executed search warrants across Dartford, Lewisham, and south London on Monday, May 18, resulting in four arrests and seizures of suspected heroin, cocaine, cash, and mobile phones.

Lewisham Duo Charged

Lily Freel, 26, and Tyler Lamptey, 20, both from Cranfield Road in Lewisham, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Lamptey faces an additional charge of possession of Class A drugs. They appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 19.

Court Appearances And Bail

Lamptey was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Crown Court on a later date. Freel was released on bail and is scheduled to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on June 15.

Additional Arrests In Probe

A 20-year-old woman from Dartford and a 28-year-old woman from London were also arrested on suspicion of involvement in Class A drug supply. Both have been released on bail pending further inquiries by the police.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
RNLI Quad Bike Stolen from Praa Sands Car Park Police Appea

THEFT PROBE RNLI Quad Bike Stolen from Praa Sands Car Park Police Appea

UK News
Katie Price Updates on Missing Husband Lee Andrews’ Facebook Activity

DESPERATE SEARCH Katie Price Updates on Missing Husband Lee Andrews’ Facebook Activity

UK News
Police Investigate Vandalism at Historic Gomersal St Mary’s Churchyard

GRAVES VANDALS Police Investigate Vandalism at Historic Gomersal St Mary’s Churchyard

UK News
Missing Michael Drake Last Seen in Southampton Sholing Area

FIND MICHAEL Missing Michael Drake Last Seen in Southampton Sholing Area

UK News
Woman Dies After Pedestrian Lorry Collision Finsbury Park

FATAL COLLISION Woman Dies After Pedestrian Lorry Collision Finsbury Park

Breaking News, UK News
Murder Probe Launched After Battersea Bridge Bus Driver Dies

LONDON BUS DRIVER MURDERED Murder Probe Launched After Battersea Bridge Bus Driver Dies

Breaking News, UK News
Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

WEAPONS PLOT Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

UK News
Winchester Road Shut Following Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road

FATAL VAN BLAZE Winchester Road Shut Following Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road

UK News
Burton-on-Trent Man Jailed for Knife Assault Causing Facial Injuries

KNIFE ATTACK Burton-on-Trent Man Jailed for Knife Assault Causing Facial Injuries

UK News
15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped At Knifepoint In Bowdon Cheshire Arrest Made

KIDNAP ARREST 15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped At Knifepoint In Bowdon Cheshire Arrest Made

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
How regulation tries to keep pace with fast-moving digital behaviour

How regulation tries to keep pace with fast-moving digital behaviour

UK News
How regulation tries to keep pace with fast-moving digital behaviour

How regulation tries to keep pace with fast-moving digital behaviour

UK News
Tommy Robinson’s Fundraising Company Dissolved After UK Rally

FUNDRASING FALLOUT Tommy Robinson’s Fundraising Company Dissolved After UK Rally

UK News
Tommy Robinson’s Fundraising Company Dissolved After UK Rally

Tommy Robinson’s Fundraising Company Dissolved After UK Rally

UK News
Pony Trapped in Tractor Tyre Sparks Rescue in Stoke-on-Trent Field

FEELING ABIT HORSE Pony Trapped in Tractor Tyre Sparks Rescue in Stoke-on-Trent Field

UK News
Pony Trapped in Tractor Tyre Sparks Rescue in Stoke-on-Trent Field

Pony Trapped in Tractor Tyre Sparks Rescue in Stoke-on-Trent Field

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Search for Missing Man Parth Shahi Last Seen in Exeter

SEARCH UNDERWAY Police Search for Missing Man Parth Shahi Last Seen in Exeter

UK News
Police Search for Missing Man Parth Shahi Last Seen in Exeter

Police Search for Missing Man Parth Shahi Last Seen in Exeter

UK News
Greenwich Wildlife Network Urgently Seeks Funds to Secure New London Home

CHARITY CRISIS Greenwich Wildlife Network Urgently Seeks Funds to Secure New London Home

UK News
Greenwich Wildlife Network Urgently Seeks Funds to Secure New London Home

Greenwich Wildlife Network Urgently Seeks Funds to Secure New London Home

UK News
Man Dies After Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road Winchester

VAN BLAZE Man Dies After Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road Winchester

UK News
Man Dies After Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road Winchester

Man Dies After Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road Winchester

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal After Serious Cyclist Injury In Chippenham Collision

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Serious Cyclist Injury In Chippenham Collision

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Cyclist Injury In Chippenham Collision

Police Appeal After Serious Cyclist Injury In Chippenham Collision

UK News
Katie Price Halts Search for Missing Conman Husband Lee Andrews

GAME OVER Katie Price Halts Search for Missing Conman Husband Lee Andrews

UK News
Katie Price Halts Search for Missing Conman Husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price Halts Search for Missing Conman Husband Lee Andrews

UK News
Person Struck By Train At Crawley Level Crossing Disrupts Rail Lines

RAIL DISRUPTION Person Struck By Train At Crawley Level Crossing Disrupts Rail Lines

UK News
Person Struck By Train At Crawley Level Crossing Disrupts Rail Lines

Person Struck By Train At Crawley Level Crossing Disrupts Rail Lines

UK News
Watch Live