Lewisham Pair Charged in Dartford Cocaine Supply Probe

Last month, Kent Police launched an operation after tracing a phone line linked to cocaine sales in Dartford and south London. Following inquiries, officers executed search warrants across Dartford, Lewisham, and south London on Monday, May 18, resulting in four arrests and seizures of suspected heroin, cocaine, cash, and mobile phones.

Lewisham Duo Charged

Lily Freel, 26, and Tyler Lamptey, 20, both from Cranfield Road in Lewisham, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Lamptey faces an additional charge of possession of Class A drugs. They appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 19.

Court Appearances And Bail

Lamptey was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Crown Court on a later date. Freel was released on bail and is scheduled to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on June 15.

Additional Arrests In Probe

A 20-year-old woman from Dartford and a 28-year-old woman from London were also arrested on suspicion of involvement in Class A drug supply. Both have been released on bail pending further inquiries by the police.