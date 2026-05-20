Woman Dies After Pedestrian Lorry Collision Finsbury Park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a pedestrian and lorry collision at the Seven Sisters junction with Isledon Road in Finsbury Park on Wednesday, 20 May at 12:53pm.

Fatal Incident Details: Collision

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to identify her and notify her next of kin. The lorry driver stopped and is cooperating with the police inquiry.

Witnesses Sought Urgently

Police want anyone who saw the incident or has relevant information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward and assist with the investigation.

No Arrests Yet

No arrests have been made so far as inquiries remain ongoing. Authorities are focused on establishing the full circumstances behind the tragic event.

How to Help

If you have any information, contact the police on 101 quoting reference CAD3712/20May.