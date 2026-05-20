Michelle Sadio’s Family Pays Emotional Tribute in UK Court

The bereaved family of Michelle Sadio delivered heartfelt victim impact statements in a UK court this week, following her tragic murder. Her widower, Jean Marie Sadio, remembered Michelle as the “pillar” of their family with the “biggest and loudest laugh,” while her father described her as “a brilliant mother, a leader and incredibly intelligent.” Michelle had been attending a wake for 80-year-old Dianne Boatong, a respected member of the Ghanaian community, who passed away 10 days earlier.

Widower’s Heartfelt Tribute

Jean Marie Sadio described the profound loss he feels since Michelle’s death. “She was the friend and partner you wished to have in your life. I know that half of me has gone. I am broken and will never be the same man again,” he said during the court hearing.

Children’s Last Connection

Their two children continue to hold onto memories of their mother. Jean Marie revealed they “ask for her perfume so they can still smell her,” showing their ongoing struggle to cope with the loss.

Family Grieves Deeply

Michelle’s father spoke of how their lives “had crumbled” without her. He praised her role as a devoted mother and an intelligent family leader, highlighting the void her death has left.

Community Wake Attendance

Michelle was attending a wake mainly attended by the Ghanaian community to honour the life of Dianne Boatong, aged 80, who died 10 days prior. The gathering was a moment of remembrance and respect within the local community.