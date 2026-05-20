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COURT RETURN Laura Bardsley Jailed Mum Breaches Sex Offender License in Tameside

Laura Bardsley Jailed Mum Breaches Sex Offender License in Tameside

Laura Bardsley, 31, the mum who abused a vulnerable 15-year-old boy in Tameside, has been brought back to court after breaching the terms of her sex offender licence. Bardsley was released early from prison in February 2024, having served half of a six-year sentence for engaging in an illegal relationship with the teenager. She failed to comply with mandatory registration requirements, prompting police action.

Licence Breach Arrest

Bardsley was arrested after missing her annual requirement to confirm her details at a police station by 15 days in December 2024. The lifelong registration on the Sex Offenders Register mandates strict compliance, but she neglected to attend on time. At Tameside Magistrates’ Court, she admitted failing to meet these notification obligations and was fined £80 with an additional £117 in costs and surcharge.

Details Of Abuse

The illegal relationship lasted four months during the Covid lockdown in 2020. Bardsley sent the boy numerous “sexually charged” love letters, met him in public places, including a pub, and spent nights in a hotel. Neighbours even witnessed them kissing. Despite knowing the boy’s vulnerabilities, she pursued him, searching online for contraception and emergency pill information. The abuse only surfaced when the teenager’s mother found the letters, and her son eventually disclosed the relationship following jealousy-driven incidents.

Legal Consequences

Bardsley pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including penetrative and non-penetrative sexual activity with a child, harassment, and possessing an illicit mobile phone while in prison. She was jailed at Minshull Street Crown Court in 2021 and remains subject to a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order and sex offender registration.

Impact On Victim

The victim’s mother described a “devastating” behavioural change in her son caused by the abuse. Even after arrest, Bardsley continued contacting the boy via a smuggled mobile phone from prison, pleading for him to remain loyal.

Defence Statement

Bardsley’s solicitor, Sonya O’Brien, said that her client lost her care worker job after conviction and now depends on Universal Credit. The breach was said to be unintentional, with Bardsley completing registration late after realising the oversight. No other matters are currently pending.

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