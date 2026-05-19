A Shrewsbury woman, claiming severe rheumatoid arthritis and a slipped disc, was filmed attending gym classes, contradicting her assertion of being housebound. Helen Green, 49, received over £25,000 in Personal Independence Payment (PIP) from January 2020 to March 2023, which is now under investigation by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Benefit Fraud Exposed

CCTV footage reveals Green actively exercising despite telling the DWP she could not walk more than five minutes without crutches or manage daily tasks unaided, casting doubt on her £25,000 PIP claim.

Medical Claims Disputed

Green stated her worsening rheumatoid arthritis affected every joint and cited a slipped disc as part of her disability, claims used to justify her PIP payments for over three years.

DWP Launches Review

The DWP is reviewing the evidence following the CCTV findings to ensure public funds are protected by identifying potential benefit fraud.

Public Trust At Risk

Incidents like this raise concerns about benefit misuse, risking delays and scepticism that could affect those with genuine disabilities requiring support.