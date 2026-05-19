Man Charged After Assault on Battersea Bridge Bus Driver

Gary Jones, 32, has been charged with grievous bodily harm following an assault on a 64-year-old Transport for London bus driver on Battersea Bridge in London. The attack happened shortly after midnight on Monday, 18 May, prompting an emergency response including London’s Air Ambulance. The driver was left in critical condition and was treated at hospital. Jones was arrested at the scene and later appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing.

Serious Assault In London

The incident occurred at 00:33 on Monday, 18 May. Police were called to Battersea Bridge after reports of the assault and found the bus driver seriously injured. Emergency first aid was provided on site before the victim was airlifted to the hospital.

Suspect Charged And Remanded

Gary Jones, 32, from no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He was charged the next morning and appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 19 May. Jones was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing scheduled for Monday, 15 June at kingston-crown-court/" title="Kingston Crown Court">Kingston Crown Court.

Police Appeal For Information

Police are urging anyone with information about the assault to come forward. Callers can contact London police on 101 referencing CAD 174/18May or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.