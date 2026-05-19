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FATAL COLLISION Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

Harinderpal Athwal, 41, from Tividale, Birmingham, has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for dangerously driving his Vauxhall Corsa on Soho Road last December. He killed a 54-year-old man and seriously injured the man’s 47-year-old wife after mounting the pavement and failing to stop at the scene.

Fatal Incident Details: Attack

On 16 December 2025, at just after 11:15am, the married couple were walking hand in hand along the pavement when Athwal swerved from his lane and struck them. CCTV showed the car mounted the pavement without braking and, after hitting the man, reversed and hit him again before fleeing.

Serious Injuries Sustained

The 54-year-old man died instantly at the scene. His wife was rushed to the hospital suffering life-changing injuries, highlighting the tragic impact of the attack.

Arrest Attack

Police launched a swift investigation, tracing and arresting Athwal within 24 hours. He claimed he was unaware of the fatality before he faced charges at Birmingham Crown Court.

Court Hearing And Sentencing

Athwal pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, no licence or insurance, failing to stop, and failing to report the accident. The court disqualified him from driving for 20 years and ordered an extended retest before he can regain a licence.

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