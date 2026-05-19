Two Married At First Sight UK Brides Claim They Were Raped By On-Screen Husbands

SEO HEADLINE: Channel 4 Pulls Married At First Sight UK Over Rape Claims TWO WORD TEASE: TV Scandal Channel 4 has removed all seasons of Married At First Sight UK from its streaming platform following a BBC Panorama investigation exposing serious rape and sexual misconduct allegations by three women against their on-screen husbands.

Multiple Assault Allegations

The BBC documentary, The Dark Side of Married at First Sight, reveals two anonymous female contestants claim they were raped by their TV husbands during filming. A third contestant, Shona Manderson (the only one identified), alleges non-consensual sexual activity that resulted in an abortion.

Channel 4 Responds Quickly

In response, Channel 4 deleted all episodes and related social media content for the hit dating show, signalling a major backlash. Priya Dogra, Channel 4 Chief Executive, expressed sympathy for the affected contributors and said the broadcaster is reviewing its contributor welfare processes.

Ongoing Investigation

Dogra admitted the allegations are very serious but disputed by those accused. She stated the broadcaster acted swiftly when initial welfare concerns arose and has commissioned a fresh review to strengthen contributor protections going forward.

Legal Actions And Industry Impact

The first anonymous bride is pursuing legal action against the show’s production company CPL, claiming her on-screen husband threatened her with an acid attack.

The second anonymous bride raised her rape allegations to Channel 4 and CPL before broadcast, but the episodes still aired initially.

Shona Manderson’s allegations have drawn further public attention amid calls for improved safety standards in reality TV.

This unfolding scandal puts the future of Married At First Sight UK in serious doubt as broadcaster and production face intense scrutiny over their duty of care to vulnerable contestants involved in high-pressure reality formats.