Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MILITARY TRAGEDY Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan Dies After Royal Windsor Horse Show Incident

Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan Dies After Royal Windsor Horse Show Incident

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed the death of Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan following a tragic incident at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on 15 May. The soldier had served with The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery since June 2021.

Rising Star Of The Kings

Born on 9 December 2001, LBdr Sullivan joined the Army in November 2020 and quickly developed a reputation for her passion for horses. She excelled in show jumping and the Troop Race, reflecting her natural affinity with horses.

Key Role In Ceremonial Duties

LBdr Sullivan was actively involved in Ceremonial Operations, participating in Royal Gun Salutes and the 2023 Coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen. She had recently qualified as an Advanced Regimental Riding Instructor, training Military Working Horses and instructing fellow Mounted Gunners.

Tributes And Condolences

The Ministry of Defence expressed deep sympathy for LBdr Sullivan’s family, friends, and regiment, stating: “Our thoughts are with Lance Bombardier Sullivan’s family, friends, and Regiment at this incredibly difficult time.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

VIOLENT ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

UK News
People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

SMUGGLING SURGE People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

UK News
Maidstone Man Jailed for Cannabis Farm Above Takeaway and Electricity Theft

DRUGS BUST Maidstone Man Jailed for Cannabis Farm Above Takeaway and Electricity Theft

UK News
ShinyHunters Group Targets UK Users in Amtrak Account Hack and Sextortion Scam

SEXTORTION WARNING ShinyHunters Group Targets UK Users in Amtrak Account Hack and Sextortion Scam

UK News
Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

SUPERMARKET THEFT Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

UK News
M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

LONG DELAYS M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

UK News
Lee Andrews Declared Missing in Dubai After Family Report

UNCERTAIN TRUTHS Lee Andrews Declared Missing in Dubai After Family Report

UK News
Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

LABOUR CRISIS Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

UK News
£9,000 Illegal Vapes and Tobacco Seized in Hampshire Police Raid

VAPE RAID £9,000 Illegal Vapes and Tobacco Seized in Hampshire Police Raid

UK News
Accident on A13 Westbound in Grays Causes Long Delays and Lane Closures

TRAFFIC JAM Accident on A13 Westbound in Grays Causes Long Delays and Lane Closures

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
48 Hospital Staff Illegally Access Southport Stabbing Victims’ Records

PRIVACY BREACH 48 Hospital Staff Illegally Access Southport Stabbing Victims’ Records

UK News
48 Hospital Staff Illegally Access Southport Stabbing Victims’ Records

48 Hospital Staff Illegally Access Southport Stabbing Victims’ Records

UK News
Joshua Masih jailed for repeated violent rape in Irvine

BRUTAL ATTACK Joshua Masih jailed for repeated violent rape in Irvine

UK News
Joshua Masih jailed for repeated violent rape in Irvine

Joshua Masih jailed for repeated violent rape in Irvine

UK News
Mother Dies in Bristol Home Explosion Linked to Ex Partner

BLAST TRAGEDY Mother Dies in Bristol Home Explosion Linked to Ex Partner

UK News
Mother Dies in Bristol Home Explosion Linked to Ex Partner

Mother Dies in Bristol Home Explosion Linked to Ex Partner

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan Dies After Royal Windsor Horse Show Incident

MILITARY TRAGEDY Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan Dies After Royal Windsor Horse Show Incident

UK News
Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan Dies After Royal Windsor Horse Show Incident

Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan Dies After Royal Windsor Horse Show Incident

UK News
Arrests made and e-scooters seized in Dartford operation

POLICE CRACKDOWN Arrests made and e-scooters seized in Dartford operation

UK News
Arrests made and e-scooters seized in Dartford operation

Arrests made and e-scooters seized in Dartford operation

UK News
Van Driver Charged After Fatal Melksham Collision Involving Elderly Pedestrians

FATAL CRASH CHARGES Van Driver Charged After Fatal Melksham Collision Involving Elderly Pedestrians

UK News
Van Driver Charged After Fatal Melksham Collision Involving Elderly Pedestrians

Van Driver Charged After Fatal Melksham Collision Involving Elderly Pedestrians

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
18-Year-Old Kyan Dunn Dies After Tiverton Motorcycle Collision

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE 18-Year-Old Kyan Dunn Dies After Tiverton Motorcycle Collision

UK News
18-Year-Old Kyan Dunn Dies After Tiverton Motorcycle Collision

18-Year-Old Kyan Dunn Dies After Tiverton Motorcycle Collision

UK News
Teenager Stabbed Outside Burnt Oak Tube Station in North London

KNIFE ATTACK Teenager Stabbed Outside Burnt Oak Tube Station in North London

UK News
Teenager Stabbed Outside Burnt Oak Tube Station in North London

Teenager Stabbed Outside Burnt Oak Tube Station in North London

UK News
Teen Driver Guilty of Killing Weston Teen on A370 in 2024

FATAL OVERTAKE Teen Driver Guilty of Killing Weston Teen on A370 in 2024

UK News
Teen Driver Guilty of Killing Weston Teen on A370 in 2024

Teen Driver Guilty of Killing Weston Teen on A370 in 2024

UK News
Watch Live