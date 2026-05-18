Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan Dies After Royal Windsor Horse Show Incident

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed the death of Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan following a tragic incident at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on 15 May. The soldier had served with The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery since June 2021.

Rising Star Of The Kings

Born on 9 December 2001, LBdr Sullivan joined the Army in November 2020 and quickly developed a reputation for her passion for horses. She excelled in show jumping and the Troop Race, reflecting her natural affinity with horses.

Key Role In Ceremonial Duties

LBdr Sullivan was actively involved in Ceremonial Operations, participating in Royal Gun Salutes and the 2023 Coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen. She had recently qualified as an Advanced Regimental Riding Instructor, training Military Working Horses and instructing fellow Mounted Gunners.

Tributes And Condolences

The Ministry of Defence expressed deep sympathy for LBdr Sullivan’s family, friends, and regiment, stating: “Our thoughts are with Lance Bombardier Sullivan’s family, friends, and Regiment at this incredibly difficult time.”