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POLICE BUST Drugs and Swords Seized in Folkestone as Teen Arrested on Suspicion

Drugs and Swords Seized in Folkestone as Teen Arrested on Suspicion

Police in Folkestone seized drugs, cash, and weapons, arresting a local 19-year-old man on suspicion of drug offences and possession of offensive weapons following patrols near Foord Road South on Monday 18 May 2026.

Suspicious Activity Sparks Arrest

Officers on routine patrol noticed a man in a group near Grace Hill acting suspiciously shortly after 2pm. The man was detained for questioning, triggering further investigation.

Searches Uncover Drugs And Weapons

Police searches at the scene recovered cash and a mobile phone, while a subsequent search at a nearby property uncovered heroin, cocaine, cannabis, around £1,000 in cash, and several swords.

19-year-old Taken Into Custody

The suspect, a young man from the Folkestone area, was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and possession of offensive weapons. He is currently released on bail with conditions as investigations continue.

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Topics :Crime

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