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SUPERMARKET THEFT Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

West Midlands Police are urgently seeking the public’s help to identify a man and woman involved in a theft at a supermarket on Sandringham Way, Brierley Hill. The incident happened at 4.45pm on 1 May, where over £1,500 worth of toiletry items were stolen from the shelves.  

Key Details Released

Following a detailed review of CCTV footage, police have now released images of the two individuals they wish to speak to regarding the theft. These images are crucial in progressing the investigation.

Public Appeal For Information

Detectives are urging anyone who recognises the pair to contact West Midlands Police immediately. You can phone 101 or use the Live Chat feature on the official police website, quoting crime number 20/234782/26 for reference.   Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

Anonymous Reporting Available

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, Crimestoppers offers a confidential line at 0800 555 111. This ensures that members of the public can assist the investigation without revealing their identity.

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