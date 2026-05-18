M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

The M5 motorway between junction 30 for Exeter and junction 31 for Okehampton reopened this morning following an incident involving a woman found on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge over the motorway. Emergency services responded quickly and took the woman into their care.

Motorway Shut Briefly

Traffic was held in both directions to allow emergency responders to safely resolve the situation. The closure caused delays for motorists in the area during the busy morning period.

Woman Rescued Safely

Authorities confirmed the female individual made her way to a safe place and was taken into the care of emergency services. No injuries have been reported.

Traffic Restored

The motorway has since fully reopened, with police and traffic officials thanking drivers for their patience during the disruption.

Emergency Response Praised

The swift response by police and emergency teams ensured the incident was resolved without harm to the woman or motorists on the M5.