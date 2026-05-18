Bolton Man Jailed for Christmas Day Assault and Killing of Rescue Dog

A Bolton man was jailed for 47 months after launching a violent attack on his elderly father and killing the family’s rescue dog with a Samurai sword on Christmas Day in Westhoughton. Brian Coote, 37, assaulted his father Alan following heavy drinking on Christmas Eve, then attacked emergency workers responding to the incident.

Violent Christmas Morning

The violence broke out at the Quakerfields home after Alan Coote offered his son a cup of tea. Brian reacted with unprovoked anger, hurling the hot drink and physically injuring his father. Alan fled the property in fear, escaping over a backyard fence with the family rescue dog, Max.

Rescue Dog Slaughtered

Back inside, Brian Coote found hidden Samurai swords and fatally attacked Max with one of the weapons, slashing the dog three times near the garden fence. Alan found the pet’s body later with police behind the garden shed.

Assaults On Emergency Workers

After Coote’s arrest, he assaulted police officers in custody and during hospital transfer, spitting in one officer’s face. He also attacked an appropriate adult volunteer present to support him.

Court Sentencing And Orders

At Bolton Crown Court, Coote pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm, animal cruelty, assault on emergency workers, and common assault. Alongside his prison term, the judge issued a 10-year restraining order barring Coote from contacting his father or approaching the property.

Police Praise Victims Courage

Sergeant Sarah Kirkman from Bolton’s Evidence Review Team commended Alan Coote’s bravery in testifying against his son to obtain justice for himself and their slain dog.