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PRISON CONFESSION Inmate Accused Of Ian Watkins Murder Tells Guards ‘People Die Every Day’ At Wakefield

Inmate Accused Of Ian Watkins Murder Tells Guards ‘People Die Every Day’ At Wakefield

Rico Gedel, known as UK drill rapper BroadayYay, 25, is on trial alongside Samuel Dodsworth, 44, accused of murdering Ian Watkins, former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile. Watkins, 48, was fatally stabbed three times in the head and neck in his cell at HMP Wakefield last October. Police recovered the weapon after Gedel made startling remarks to prison officers following the attack.

Chilling Prison Statements

Immediately after the stabbing, Gedel told guards, “People die every day” and asked for a pen to play Sudoku, saying, “I don’t even have shoes or socks.” Footage shows him calmly responding to officers searching for the knife, which was eventually found in a bin.

Tense Interaction With Guards

Gedel criticised officers’ aggressive searches: “It’s easy to act tough when you’re in like seven numbers… All swearing and that, then one of them tried to play good cop, bad cop.” He pleaded for “some common decency” to be treated normally and requested basic items like shoes and socks.

Motive Revealed In Court

In testimony, Gedel said he targeted Watkins due to “proximity” on the wing, expressing conflicted feelings: “Sometimes what we are thinking is not what we intend to do. Sometimes what your heart wants is not what your brain wants.” Both accused men deny murder and possession of an improvised knife.

Long Sentences No Release

Gedel and Dodsworth already serve lengthy prison terms—27 years for Gedel (murder) and 24 years for Dodsworth (rape and kidnapping). If convicted, additional murder charges will extend their prison time, ensuring neither will be released any time soon.

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Topics :Crime

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