Nottingham Couple Sentenced for Arranging Illegal Underage Marriages in Pakistan

A Nottingham husband and wife have been handed suspended prison sentences after arranging for two underage boys to travel to Pakistan to be married. The couple, whose identities are protected to safeguard the victims, took the teenagers abroad when they were 17 with the intent to find them spouses, prompting police action once they were discovered.

Illegal Underage Marriage

One boy refused the arranged marriage, but the other was wed in a Nikah ceremony to a local girl. The unlawful marriage was uncovered after the boy’s school made a referral to the police, raising concerns about the children’s welfare.

Couple Admit Guilt

Despite initial denials, the pair pleaded guilty on 17 February to conduct intended to cause a child under 18 to enter marriage, acknowledging their role in the illegal arrangements.

Suspended Sentences Issued

During the hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on 15 May, the husband and wife were sentenced to two months in jail, suspended for 12 months. They were also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work as part of their punishment.