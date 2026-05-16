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43 Arrested as Tommy Robinson Rally and Pro-Palestine Protest Clash in London

43 Arrested as Tommy Robinson Rally and Pro-Palestine Protest Clash in London

London saw a tense day on Saturday as 80,000 protesters gathered for two rival demonstrations: the Unite the Kingdom rally led by right-wing activist   Tommy Robinson, and a pro-Palestine march marking Nakba Day. Scotland Yard deployed an unprecedented operation of 4,000 officers—including armoured vehicles, horses, dogs, drones, and helicopters—resulting in 43 arrests across both protests and four police assaults.  

Massive Police Operation

To manage the scale and potential tensions of the day, the Metropolitan Police spent £4.5 million, pulling officers from across the UK. They also introduced live facial recognition cameras in Camden, an area outside the march routes but heavily frequented by protesters. The police aimed to maintain order amid heightened global instability and warnings of increased terrorism threats.  

Tensions At Unite The Kingdom

Protesters gathered from early morning, waving Union Jack and St George’s flags. Some climbed the Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square, lighting flares. Tommy Robinson addressed the crowd in Parliament Square, urging voters to prepare for the 2029 election and warning of losing the country’s identity. The event also featured speakers, including Katie Hopkins, Laurence Fox, and Andrew Bridgen.

Clashes And Arrests

Police reported four officers were assaulted during the demonstrations and six hate crime offences were recorded. Among those arrested was Raise the Colours leader Ryan Bridge, detained near Euston Station on suspicion of grievous bodily harm relating to an incident in Birmingham. Additional arrests were made at the FA Cup final, which took place on the same day, raising concerns over fan spillover into protests.  

Pro-Palestine Protest Highlights

Thousands gathered in South Kensington for the Nakba Day march, commemorating the 1948 displacement of Palestinians. Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and placards with messages such as “Freedom For Palestine” and calls to “Smash the far right.” Police made arrests, including a woman refusing to remove a mask at the rally’s start, and monitored groups sporting controversial slogans and symbols.   43 Arrested as Tommy Robinson Rally and Pro-Palestine Protest Clash in London

Political Reactions

Sir Keir Starmer described the rallies as a “fight for the soul of this country,” condemning the spread of hatred and division. Labour figures and activists warned against the far right exploiting current issues. Meanwhile, Downing Street pledged to protect lawful protest while warning that those who break the law would face consequences. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood emphasised the importance of protest rights but promised tough action against hate and violence.

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