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KNIFE ATTACK University Student Fatally Stabbed in Southampton Street Attack

University Student Fatally Stabbed in Southampton Street Attack

A 23-year-old university student was fatally stabbed after a street encounter on Belmont Road, Southampton on 3 December 2025, a court has heard. Southampton Crown Court is trying Vickrum Digwa over the murder, while his mother faces charges of assisting an offender by removing the weapon.

Final Moments Captured

Henry Nowak, a first-year accountancy student from Essex, was returning home from a night out with his football team when he met Digwa, who openly carried a large knife. Nowak’s phone recorded the chilling moments before the attack, including Digwa admitting, “I am a bad man.”

Stabbing Details Revealed

Prosecutor Nicholas Lobbenberg KC described how Nowak was fatally stabbed with a large 21cm blade and tried to escape by climbing a bin and fence but succumbed to his injuries. Neighbours heard Nowak’s cries that he was dying before he collapsed.

Defence Claims Self-defence

Digwa denies murder, claiming Nowak racially abused and attacked him first. He says he acted in self-defence using a smaller ceremonial kirpan knife. The defence argues the larger knife was within legal size limits for Sikh religious practice.

Family Involvement And Evidence

CCTV showed Digwa’s mother taking the weapon from the scene to their home nearby. Forensic tests matched Nowak’s blood and tissue on the large knife and included DNA evidence from Digwa’s mother on the sheath.

Trial Continues

Both Digwa and his mother deny all charges. The trial is ongoing as the jury considers whether the prosecution can disprove Digwa’s claims and determine if the fatal stabbing was a deliberate act or self-defence.

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Topics :Crime

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