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SERIAL OFFENDER Man Charged with 19 Voyeurism Offences in Islington

Man Charged with 19 Voyeurism Offences in Islington

A 35-year-old man from Islington, north London, has been charged with 19 counts of voyeurism following a Metropolitan Police investigation into incidents spanning January 2020 to March 2026. Anthony Durkan was accused of secretly filming women through residential windows during the early morning hours without their consent. He was charged on Monday, 11 May, and has been released on bail pending a court appearance on 21 July at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Investigation Underway

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Alger, leading the probe, stressed the seriousness of the allegations and reassured the local community that there is no evidence of a wider threat. The team remains committed to uncovering the full extent of the offences.

Police Urge Victims To Come

Officers are appealing to anyone who believes they may have been targeted or who holds any information, no matter how small, to get in touch. Specialist support is available for those willing to assist.

Contact Details

  • Email detectives directly at [email protected]
  • Provide anonymous tips via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Community Impact

The charges have raised concerns among local residents, particularly women. Police emphasize their commitment to ensuring community safety and privacy.

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Topics :Crime

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