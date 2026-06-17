Jessica Metters Dead After Gateshead Car Incident on Lobley Hill Road

Jessica Metters, a 16-year-old girl from Consett, County Durham, was tragically killed after being struck by a silver Ford Fiesta on Lobley Hill Road, Gateshead, at around 10:40pm on Friday. Emergency services rushed her to hospital, but she died shortly after arrival. Northumbria Police are investigating the incident, with a 19-year-old man arrested and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Family Pays Tribute

Jessica’s family described her as “the most loving, precious innocent little girl” whose smile and bright eyes could light up any room. They said their hearts were “broken into a million pieces” and expressed deep sorrow over her loss.

Family Pays Tributejessica Collision

Sergeant Ben Rutherford of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit confirmed that the investigation remains active. He urged anyone with information to come forward to assist in understanding the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Arrest And Bail

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Community Support

Northumbria Police continue to support Jessica’s family as they cope with the devastating events. Community members are encouraged to assist police by providing any relevant information.