Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIRE PROBE Fire Tears Through Essex Home Before Crews Stop Blaze Spreading to Neighbouring Properties

Fire Tears Through Essex Home Before Crews Stop Blaze Spreading to Neighbouring Properties

Firefighters prevented a fast-moving blaze from destroying neighbouring homes after a fire spread rapidly through a terraced property in Essex. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said initial investigations suggest the blaze started in a garden before strong winds caused the flames to spread quickly through first-floor windows and into the roof space of the property.

Fire Spread Rapidly

The affected house forms part of a terrace, raising fears the blaze could spread to adjoining homes. However, firefighters acted swiftly to contain the fire, successfully preventing it from extending beyond the original property. One neighbouring home was affected by smoke, but escaped any fire damage.

Four Gardens Also Affected

The blaze also spread into four neighbouring gardens before crews brought it under control. Firefighters remain at the scene carrying out damping down operations and checking for any remaining hotspots to ensure the area is safe.

Firefighters Praised

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service thanked local residents for their patience while emergency services continue working at the scene. A spokesperson said initial indications suggest the fire began in a garden before being driven by strong winds through the property. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Emergency crews are expected to remain at the scene until all hotspots have been extinguished and the property has been made safe.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Suffers Multiple Fractures After Coming to Friends’ Aid in Violent Teignmouth Assault

MULTIPLE BROKEN BONES Man Suffers Multiple Fractures After Coming to Friends’ Aid in Violent Teignmouth Assault

UK News
Police Release CCTV Image After Man and Woman Assaulted in Plymouth

CCTV RELEASED Police Release CCTV Image After Man and Woman Assaulted in Plymouth

UK News
Weston General Hospital A&E Closed After Fire Forces Emergency Evacuation

HOSPITAL DRAMA Weston General Hospital A&E Closed After Fire Forces Emergency Evacuation

UK News
Man Charged After Fatal Romford Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

FATAL CHARGES Man Charged After Fatal Romford Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

UK News
Man in His 20s Stabbed in Swindon as Police Launch Attempted Murder Investigation

STREET ATTACK Man in His 20s Stabbed in Swindon as Police Launch Attempted Murder Investigation

UK News
Swindon sex offender who posed as teenage girl online jailed for child sex offences

CHILD PREDATOR Swindon sex offender who posed as teenage girl online jailed for child sex offences

UK News
King Charles’s top aide Sir Clive Alderton to step down after 20 years of royal service

LEFT HAND MAN King Charles’s top aide Sir Clive Alderton to step down after 20 years of royal service

UK News
Father and daughter die after tragedy at Fistral Beach as police appeal to find sentimental handbag

PINK BaG APPEAL Father and daughter die after tragedy at Fistral Beach as police appeal to find sentimental handbag

UK News
Teenager Charged With Murder After 18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Whitstable Pub

MURDER CHARGE Teenager Charged With Murder After 18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Whitstable Pub

UK News
Police Recover Caravan Stolen in Germany After International Investigation Led by Thames Valley Officers

Police Recover Caravan Stolen in Germany After International Investigation Led by Thames Valley Officers

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
TikTok Gang Jailed for 18 Years After Posting Videos of Violent Crime Spree on Social Media

CRIME SPREE TikTok Gang Jailed for 18 Years After Posting Videos of Violent Crime Spree on Social Media

UK News
TikTok Gang Jailed for 18 Years After Posting Videos of Violent Crime Spree on Social Media

TikTok Gang Jailed for 18 Years After Posting Videos of Violent Crime Spree on Social Media

UK News
Police Appeal to Identify Two Teenage Girls Following Harassment Report at Kings Hill Asda

REALSED ON BAIL Police Appeal to Identify Two Teenage Girls Following Harassment Report at Kings Hill Asda

UK News
Police Appeal to Identify Two Teenage Girls Following Harassment Report at Kings Hill Asda

Police Appeal to Identify Two Teenage Girls Following Harassment Report at Kings Hill Asda

UK News
Metropolitan Police Inspector Charged With Two Counts of Rape and GBH

RAPE CHARGES Metropolitan Police Inspector Charged With Two Counts of Rape and GBH

UK News
Metropolitan Police Inspector Charged With Two Counts of Rape and GBH

Metropolitan Police Inspector Charged With Two Counts of Rape and GBH

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Jailed After Abducting Partner and Leading Armed Police on High-Speed Chase Through Peterborough

ARMED POLICE CHASE Man Jailed After Abducting Partner and Leading Armed Police on High-Speed Chase Through Peterborough

UK News
Man Jailed After Abducting Partner and Leading Armed Police on High-Speed Chase Through Peterborough

Man Jailed After Abducting Partner and Leading Armed Police on High-Speed Chase Through Peterborough

UK News
Man Jailed for 12 Years After Police Seize More Than 2,000 Litres of ‘Date Rape Drug’ GBL

DATE RAPE HAUL Man Jailed for 12 Years After Police Seize More Than 2,000 Litres of ‘Date Rape Drug’ GBL

UK News
Man Jailed for 12 Years After Police Seize More Than 2,000 Litres of ‘Date Rape Drug’ GBL

Man Jailed for 12 Years After Police Seize More Than 2,000 Litres of ‘Date Rape Drug’ GBL

UK News
Norwich Rapist Jailed for Seven Years as Survivor Says ‘I Finally Have Justice’

FINALLY JUSTICE Norwich Rapist Jailed for Seven Years as Survivor Says ‘I Finally Have Justice’

UK News
Norwich Rapist Jailed for Seven Years as Survivor Says ‘I Finally Have Justice’

Norwich Rapist Jailed for Seven Years as Survivor Says ‘I Finally Have Justice’

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Teen Jailed Over Fatal Stabbing of 17-Year-Old Outside Bedford Bus Station

FATAL KNIFE ATTACK Teen Jailed Over Fatal Stabbing of 17-Year-Old Outside Bedford Bus Station

UK News
Teen Jailed Over Fatal Stabbing of 17-Year-Old Outside Bedford Bus Station

Teen Jailed Over Fatal Stabbing of 17-Year-Old Outside Bedford Bus Station

UK News
Teen Jailed for 20 Years After Man Lured to Luton and Fatally Stabbed in Knife Attack

KNIFE AMBUSHED Teen Jailed for 20 Years After Man Lured to Luton and Fatally Stabbed in Knife Attack

UK News
Teen Jailed for 20 Years After Man Lured to Luton and Fatally Stabbed in Knife Attack

Teen Jailed for 20 Years After Man Lured to Luton and Fatally Stabbed in Knife Attack

UK News
CCTV Released After Woman Sexually Assaulted on West Midlands Train

TRAIN SEX ATTACK CCTV Released After Woman Sexually Assaulted on West Midlands Train

UK News
CCTV Released After Woman Sexually Assaulted on West Midlands Train

CCTV Released After Woman Sexually Assaulted on West Midlands Train

UK News
Watch Live