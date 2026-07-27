Fire Tears Through Essex Home Before Crews Stop Blaze Spreading to Neighbouring Properties

Firefighters prevented a fast-moving blaze from destroying neighbouring homes after a fire spread rapidly through a terraced property in Essex. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said initial investigations suggest the blaze started in a garden before strong winds caused the flames to spread quickly through first-floor windows and into the roof space of the property.

Fire Spread Rapidly

The affected house forms part of a terrace, raising fears the blaze could spread to adjoining homes. However, firefighters acted swiftly to contain the fire, successfully preventing it from extending beyond the original property. One neighbouring home was affected by smoke, but escaped any fire damage.

Four Gardens Also Affected

The blaze also spread into four neighbouring gardens before crews brought it under control. Firefighters remain at the scene carrying out damping down operations and checking for any remaining hotspots to ensure the area is safe.

Firefighters Praised

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service thanked local residents for their patience while emergency services continue working at the scene. A spokesperson said initial indications suggest the fire began in a garden before being driven by strong winds through the property. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Emergency crews are expected to remain at the scene until all hotspots have been extinguished and the property has been made safe.