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PRISON SENTANCE Bradford Child Sex Offender Jailed After Reoffending Months Following Release

Bradford Child Sex Offender Jailed After Reoffending Months Following Release

A convicted child sex offender has been jailed for six years after downloading and distributing more than 200 indecent images of children just months after being released from prison for similar offences. Dennon Dunne, 34, formerly of Sunbridge Road, Bradford, and now of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court after admitting further child sexual abuse image offences and breaching a court order designed to protect children.

Reoffended Shortly After Release

The court heard that Dunne committed the latest offences only months after completing a previous three-year prison sentence for similar crimes. Despite being subject to strict restrictions, he continued to access and share illegal material online.

Hundreds of Indecent Images Shared

Investigators found Dunne had downloaded and distributed more than 200 indecent images of children. The court heard he used the messaging platforms Snapchat and Telegram to discuss and share the illegal images with others. He was also found to have breached the conditions of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), as well as failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.

Six-Year Prison Sentence

At Bradford Crown Court, Dunne was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for the offences. The judge also imposed:

  • An indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO)
  • Lifetime registration on the Sex Offenders Register

Court Order to Protect the Public

The indefinite SHPO places strict restrictions on Dunne’s future behaviour and internet use, while lifetime notification requirements mean he must continue to inform police of key personal details for the rest of his life. The sentence follows the latest successful prosecution of a repeat offender who continued to exploit children despite previously serving a custodial sentence for similar offences.

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