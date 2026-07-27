Maidstone Man Charged After Suspected Stabbing in Brenchley Gardens

A 40-year-old man has been charged following a serious assault in Maidstone which left a victim with injuries consistent with stab wounds. Kent Police launched an investigation after emergency services were called to Brenchley Gardens at around 5.20pm on Wednesday 22 July, where a man was found seriously injured. The victim was treated at the scene before being taken by paramedics to a London hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds. He has since been discharged.

Suspect Charged

Following a series of enquiries over the following four days, detectives arrested four men in connection with the incident. Nathan Odgers, 40, of Brewer Street, Maidstone, has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 July, where he was remanded in custody. Odgers is next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 24 August.

Three Others Released on Bail

Three other men, aged 22, 29 and 41, who were arrested as part of the investigation, have been released on bail while enquiries continue. Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing.

Appeal for Information

Kent Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Anyone who witnessed the assault or has relevant CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/119474/26. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. Enquiries remain ongoing.