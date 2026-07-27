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SECRET CALL Domestic Abuse Survivor Praised for ‘Immense Strength’ as Ex-Partner Jailed for Brutal Attack

Domestic Abuse Survivor Praised for ‘Immense Strength’ as Ex-Partner Jailed for Brutal Attack

A domestic abuse survivor has been praised for her “immense strength” after her former partner was jailed for two years for a terrifying attack that left her fearing for her life. Joshua Cain, 38, of Brassmill Lane, Newbridge, Bath, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court after admitting a series of violent offences committed against his ex-partner at her home near Bradford on Avon. He pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage, and was also handed a five-year restraining order.

Victim Threatened Before Violent Attack

The court heard that on the morning of 5 May 2026, Cain repeatedly telephoned his former partner, making threats before forcing his way into her home. Once inside, he grabbed her by the wrist and throat while continuing to threaten her before searching through her mobile phone. He then violently slapped her across the face several times before dragging her across the kitchen and strangling her against a wall. The victim later told the court she feared she was going to die during the attack.

Secret Call for Help Leads to Arrest

While Cain was distracted by looking through her phone, the victim managed to discreetly contact a colleague, who immediately called police. When Wiltshire Police officers arrived, Cain attempted to escape by jumping from an upstairs window before running across nearby fields. Following a foot chase, officers caught and arrested him.

Survivor Describes Lasting Trauma

In a victim personal statement read during the court proceedings, the survivor described the devastating impact the assault has had on her life. She said:

“Since the offence, I have felt anxious and on edge. I have been unable to sleep properly. I wake several times a night, often not being able to fall back to sleep at all.

“My usual routine has fallen apart. I was a regular gym goer but have not been since and don’t feel I can go now. I don’t walk my dog on my own anymore and if there is no one to go with me then I don’t walk her at all.

“I replay the events of that morning in my head a lot. I am plagued with feelings of shame and embarrassment. I have lost my confidence, and retreated into myself. I feel guilty to go out and enjoy myself. I feel shame that someone I loved wanted to hurt me.”

Police Praise Victim’s Courage

Local Crime Investigator Shonna O’Harney praised the survivor for her bravery throughout the investigation. She said:

“This must have been an incredibly frightening and traumatic incident for the victim in her home, no doubt impacting the feeling of security which you should be able to have at home.

“I want to pay tribute to her for coming forward and reporting the abuse to the police. She has then shown immense strength throughout the process to bring about this sentencing.

“We take these reports very seriously and we will always act robustly to bring domestic abuse perpetrators before the courts.

“If you are experiencing any form of domestic abuse, please come forward.”

Support Available

Wiltshire Police has reminded anyone experiencing domestic abuse that support is available and urged victims not to suffer in silence. Anyone in immediate danger should call 999. If it is unsafe to speak, callers can dial 999 and then press 55 when prompted so operators know they need police assistance but cannot talk. The force also encouraged anyone concerned about a partner’s history of domestic abuse to seek information through Clare’s Law, formally known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme.

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