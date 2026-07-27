Teen Jailed Over Fatal Stabbing of 17-Year-Old Outside Bedford Bus Station

A teenager has been jailed for his role in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy outside Bedford bus station after admitting manslaughter during his retrial. Ahmed Adam, 20, of Falconer Crescent, Leicester, was sentenced to six years and eight months’ detention at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Thomas Taylor, 17. Thomas died after a violent attack in Greenhill Street, Bedford, on 8 January 2025.

Attack Was Revenge for Earlier Assault

The court heard the fatal violence was carried out in retaliation for an earlier assault on Riaz Miah, then aged 18, days before the killing. Prosecutors said the earlier attack had been carried out by someone linked to Thomas. At around 5.50pm on the day of the stabbing, Adam spotted Thomas and two others in Greenhill Street before calling over his associates and moving towards the group, triggering the confrontation.

Teenager Fatally Stabbed

Moments after the confrontation began, Bennett Ndenkeh, now 20, produced a knife and stabbed Thomas. Despite emergency services rushing to the scene, the 17-year-old died from his injuries. His death prompted a major murder investigation by Bedfordshire Police.

Guilty Plea During Retrial

Adam was one of five teenagers who stood trial last summer over Thomas’ death. While Ndenkeh was convicted of murder and Riaz Miah, now 19, was convicted of manslaughter, jurors were unable to reach a verdict in Adam’s case. A retrial was ordered, but just one week into proceedings at Luton Crown Court in February, Adam admitted manslaughter.

Six Years and Eight Months

On Tuesday, Adam was sentenced to six years and eight months’ detention for his part in the fatal attack. The sentence concludes the prosecution against Adam following the killing, while those directly responsible for Thomas Taylor’s death have already been convicted. The fatal stabbing shocked Bedford and remains one of the town’s most serious incidents of youth violence in recent years.