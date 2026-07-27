‘Child Failed by the System’ – Coroner Finds Multiple Agency Failures Before 14-Year-Old Shot Dead in East London

A coroner has concluded that a 14-year-old boy who was groomed by a gang and later shot dead in East London was repeatedly failed by the very agencies responsible for protecting him. Senior Coroner Graeme Irvine ruled that Corey Junior “CJ” Davis was unlawfully killed, following a five-day inquest that uncovered what he described as multiple failings by children’s services, housing authorities, youth offending teams and police before the teenager’s death. The inquest heard that numerous opportunities to safeguard CJ were missed in the months leading up to the fatal shooting.

Groomed by Gang Despite Repeated Warnings

CJ, from Newham, had been diagnosed with ADHD and had been excluded from school before becoming increasingly vulnerable to criminal exploitation. The inquest heard he was targeted by a local gang and groomed into carrying drugs. His mother, Keisha McLeod, repeatedly warned professionals that her son was being exploited and urgently needed to be moved away from the area to keep him safe. Despite those warnings, the coroner found that no effective safeguarding plan was ever implemented.

Social Care and Housing Failures

The inquest was told that after CJ was temporarily moved away from Newham, a social worker closed his case after concluding he was “no longer at risk”. Senior Coroner Graeme Irvine described that decision as deeply flawed. The court also heard that Ms McLeod had repeatedly pleaded with housing authorities to rehouse the family because of gang threats. Those requests were not acted upon, leaving the family living in the same area where CJ remained vulnerable to exploitation.

Shot Dead in Playground

On 4 September 2017, CJ was sitting on a bench in a playground in Newham when gunmen travelling in a stolen 2011 Range Rover Sport opened fire. The 14-year-old was struck in the head. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries the following day. Despite a major Metropolitan Police murder investigation, no one has ever been convicted over the killing.

‘Multiple Failures’

Delivering his conclusion, the coroner said there had been a catalogue of failings by public agencies. While he found those failures “possibly contributed” to CJ’s death, he said the legal test required to conclude they had probably caused the killing had not been met. However, he stressed that organisations repeatedly missed opportunities to protect a child who was clearly at significant risk.

Mother Says Agencies ‘Worked Against Each Other’

Following the inquest, CJ’s mother said professionals had failed to work together to protect her son. She described agencies as:

“Working against each other.”

Ms McLeod said her repeated warnings about gang grooming and the dangers facing her son were ignored until it was too late.

Police Appeal Continues

More than eight years after the fatal shooting, no one has been brought to justice for CJ’s murder. Police continue to appeal for information that could help identify those responsible for the fatal shooting. The inquest has now concluded with a stark warning about the consequences of failing vulnerable children at risk of criminal exploitation, with the coroner highlighting missed opportunities across multiple public bodies that could have offered greater protection before CJ was killed.