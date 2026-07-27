British Airways Jet Came Within Seconds of Windsor Castle After Altitude Error on Heathrow Approach

A British Airways passenger jet came within seconds of Windsor Castle after descending below its cleared altitude during its approach to Heathrow Airport, according to an official investigation.

The serious aviation incident occurred as the aircraft was approaching one of the world’s busiest airports when the flight crew misunderstood an air traffic control instruction, causing the jet to descend earlier than authorised.

Air Traffic Controllers Intervened

The investigation found the aircraft had descended below its assigned altitude before air traffic controllers spotted the error and immediately instructed the crew to correct their flight path.

The prompt intervention ensured the aircraft avoided further conflict and continued its approach safely.

The jet later landed without incident at London Heathrow Airport, and none of the passengers or crew were injured.

Investigation Reveals Communication Error

Investigators concluded the incident was caused by a misunderstanding of a key instruction issued during the aircraft’s approach.

The premature descent meant the aircraft came significantly closer to Windsor Castle than was intended under normal flight procedures.

While those on board were reportedly unaware of the unfolding situation, aviation investigators described the incident as a significant safety event.

Recommendations Issued

The investigation has since been reviewed by aviation authorities, who have issued recommendations aimed at reducing the risk of similar incidents in the future.

The findings highlight the importance of clear communication between flight crews and air traffic controllers during the complex arrival procedures into Heathrow, where aircraft operate in heavily controlled airspace.

Although the incident ended safely, investigators said it demonstrated how quickly misunderstandings during critical phases of flight can develop into potentially serious situations before being corrected.