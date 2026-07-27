British Woman Found Murdered in Florida Remembered as ‘The Gentlest Soul’

The family of a British woman who was found murdered in Florida after disappearing while visiting the United States have paid a heartfelt tribute, describing her as “the gentlest soul” and “a truly beautiful person”. Sonia Exelby, 32, originally from Southsea, Portsmouth, was reported missing on 12 October 2025. Five days later, her body was discovered in woodland in Marion Oaks, Florida, around 70 miles from Orlando. Authorities said Ms Exelby had suffered fatal stab wounds, with her death later ruled a homicide.

Man Charged With Murder

Dwain Hall, 53, of Ocala, Florida, was arrested the following month and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Hall had already been taken into custody over the alleged fraudulent use of Ms Exelby’s credit cards before detectives linked him to her death. He is due to stand trial in November.

International Investigation

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said initial enquiries established that Ms Exelby had travelled to the United States before she was reported missing. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it was contacted by UK police through INTERPOL after concerns were raised for the missing British woman. Investigators later discovered Ms Exelby had failed to board her scheduled return flight from Gainesville Regional Airport on 13 October. Within days, officers located human remains in woodland at Marion Oaks, which were subsequently identified as those of Ms Exelby. A post-mortem examination confirmed she had died from stab wounds.

‘A Truly Beautiful Person’

In an emotional tribute released after her death, Sonia’s family described her as someone whose kindness touched everyone she met. They said:

“Sonia was a truly beautiful person, inside and out. She had the gentlest soul – so gentle that she chose to become vegan because she couldn’t bear the thought of any animal suffering just so she could eat.”

The family spoke of her exceptional musical talents, saying she played the piano effortlessly and had “the voice of an angel.”

“Being around her felt special – she brought a calmness and warmth that made everything feel a little lighter.”

‘She Never Judged Anyone’

Relatives said Sonia was compassionate, thoughtful and accepting of everyone around her. They added:

“She never judged, never criticised. She made people feel safe to be themselves.”

The youngest of six siblings, Sonia grew up in Porchester, Hampshire, where she was surrounded by a close-knit family. She later built a life with her partner of 15 years, Stevie, and was a devoted aunt who loved teaching music to her nieces and nephews. Friends also paid tribute, describing her as “beautiful and caring” and saying they had “never known a soul with a bigger or purer heart.” Her siblings added:

“We will never get over losing her. The world has lost so much kindness and light.”

They continued:

“We know that life wasn’t always easy for you, but your life was so much more than the struggles you faced. You were deeply loved, and you will always be deeply loved.”

Investigators Praise International Cooperation

Florida investigators praised the close cooperation between UK and US law enforcement agencies that helped quickly establish what had happened. FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said:

“This type of violent crime and disregard for human life will not be tolerated in our state.”

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods added that the strong partnership between agencies had helped bring “swift justice”. The murder trial of Dwain Hall is expected to begin in Florida later this year.