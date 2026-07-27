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DRUGS HAUL Cannabis Factory Busted as Gardener Jailed After Police Find 159 Plants Inside Mansfield Home

Cannabis Factory Busted as Gardener Jailed After Police Find 159 Plants Inside Mansfield Home

A man has been jailed after police uncovered a large-scale cannabis factory operating inside a house in Mansfield Woodhouse. Mecislav Losovski, 30, was sentenced to two years in prison after officers discovered 159 cannabis plants growing throughout a semi-detached property in Slant Lane. The raid took place on 22 June 2026 after Nottinghamshire Police received reports that the house had been converted into a cannabis grow.

Police Force Entry to Property

Officers from the Mansfield North Neighbourhood Policing Team attended the address to investigate the reports. On arrival, they were met by an overwhelming smell of cannabis coming from inside the property, along with the distinctive whirring noise of specialist growing equipment. After forcing entry, officers discovered a sophisticated cannabis cultivation spread across several rooms of the house.

159 Cannabis Plants Found

Police recovered 159 cannabis plants being grown inside the property using specialist lighting, ventilation and cultivation equipment. Losovski was found inside tending to the crop and was immediately arrested.

Admitted Looking After the Crop

During police interview, Losovski admitted he had been looking after the cannabis plants on behalf of others. He later pleaded guilty to producing a Class B drug.

Two-Year Jail Sentence

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday (21 July), Losovski, of Slant Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

Police Warning

Nottinghamshire Police said the discovery highlights their ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal cannabis factories operating in residential communities. Cannabis grows can pose a serious risk to neighbouring properties due to illegally bypassed electricity supplies, fire hazards and organised criminal activity. Officers continue to encourage anyone who suspects a property is being used to cultivate cannabis to report it so action can be taken.

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