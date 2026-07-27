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REALSED ON BAIL Police Appeal to Identify Two Teenage Girls Following Harassment Report at Kings Hill Asda

Police Appeal to Identify Two Teenage Girls Following Harassment Report at Kings Hill Asda

Police are appealing to trace two teenage girls after a man was arrested following reports of inappropriate behaviour outside an Asda supermarket in Kings Hill. Kent Police is urging the girls, believed to be aged 13 or 14, or their parents, to come forward as detectives continue investigating an alleged harassment incident.

Incident Reported at Kings Hill Asda

Officers were called to Asda in Alexander Grove, Kings Hill, at around 6pm on Thursday 9 July 2026 following reports that a man had been acting inappropriately towards two teenage girls. Before officers arrived, the girls had left the area.

Man Arrested

Following enquiries, a 55-year-old man from Sevenoaks was arrested three days later in connection with the investigation. He has since been released on bail while further enquiries continue.

Detectives Seeking to Identify Victims

Investigators are now working to identify the two girls, who are believed to have been around 13 or 14 years old at the time of the incident. Officers are asking the girls, or their parents or guardians, to make contact as soon as possible to assist with the investigation.

Appeal for Witnesses

Kent Police is also appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could help officers, to come forward. Anyone who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/111637/26. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting information online. Enquiries remain ongoing.

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