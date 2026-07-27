UK pushchair safety: a parent’s guide

Navigating a busy high street or a crowded park with a baby is a daily reality for many UK parents. While you’re juggling shopping bags and trying to find a dropped dummy, it’s easy to overlook the safety of the one thing carrying your precious cargo: the pushchair. This guide offers practical, no-nonsense tips to help you keep your little one secure and safe when you’re out and about.

Navigating busy streets safely

UK roads and pavements can be an obstacle course. Always approach kerbs with caution. When going down a kerb, it’s safest to reverse the pushchair and lower the back wheels first. When going up, lift the front wheels onto the pavement before pushing the rest of the pushchair up. This technique provides stability and reduces the risk of tipping. When you need to cross the road, use designated pedestrian crossings whenever possible. Make sure you are visible to drivers, especially in poor weather or at dusk. Attaching reflective strips to the pushchair’s frame is a simple way to increase visibility. Avoid distractions like using your phone while crossing; your full attention needs to be on traffic and your child.

Preventing common pushchair accidents

A surprising number of incidents happen when the pushchair is stationary. Never hang heavy bags from the handlebars, as this is a leading cause of tipping. Use the shopping basket underneath for any heavy items. Always engage the brakes whenever you stop, even on what appears to be a flat surface. A slight, unnoticed incline can cause a pushchair to roll away silently. Modern designs often incorporate features to address these risks. For instance, the frame and storage options on a model like the Joolz Hub are designed to maintain a low centre of gravity, which helps with stability. Whatever model you own, understanding its balance and limitations is key to preventing accidents.

Essential pushchair safety checks

Before you even leave the house, a quick check-up can prevent plenty of problems. Treating your pushchair like any other vehicle and giving it a regular once-over will ensure it’s always ready and safe for your journey. It only takes a minute but provides valuable peace of mind.

Brakes: test that the brakes engage fully and hold the pushchair firmly in place.

Harness: check that the five-point harness is functioning correctly and is adjusted to fit your child snugly.

Tyres: if your pushchair has air-filled tyres, ensure they are properly inflated. For all models, check for any wear and tear.

Frame: look over the frame for any signs of damage or loose parts, particularly around the folding mechanism.

Cleanliness: keep the harness and seat free from food crumbs that could interfere with buckle mechanisms.

Choosing the right model

The pushchair you choose can also impact safety and ease of use. A bulky, heavy model might be difficult to manoeuvre in tight city spaces, leading to frustration and risky shortcuts. For urban parents who frequently use public transport or navigate busy shops, a lightweight and agile design is often a safer bet. A compact model like the Joolz Aer2 is built for exactly these environments, making it easier to handle in crowds and on narrow pavements. Consider your typical environment when selecting a pushchair.

Beyond the pushchair: situational awareness

Pushchair safety isn’t just about the equipment; it’s also about being aware of your surroundings. In crowded places like markets or train stations, keep a firm hold on the pushchair at all times. Be mindful of your belongings and keep valuables out of sight to deter opportunistic thieves. When on an escalator, it’s generally recommended to use the lift instead for safety. If you must use an escalator, ensure you know the safest way to position yourself and the pushchair.

Your child’s safety comes first

Keeping your child safe is the top priority. By combining a reliable, well-maintained pushchair with mindful habits, you can navigate the UK’s bustling streets with confidence. These simple checks and practices help reduce risks, allowing you to focus on enjoying time out with your little one. Take a moment today to review your pushchair and your routines to ensure every journey is a safe one.