Derby Child Killer Mick Philpott Eligible for Parole Consideration in 2027 After House Fire That Claimed Six Children’s Lives

Mick Philpott, the Derby man convicted over the deaths of six of his children in one of Britain’s most shocking criminal cases, is expected to become eligible for parole consideration next year after serving the minimum term of his life sentence. Philpott, now 69, was jailed for life in 2013 after being found guilty of the manslaughter of his six children following a deliberately started house fire at the family’s home in Allenton, Derby, in May 2012. His minimum tariff is due to expire in May 2027, making him eligible to have his case considered by the Parole Board.

Six Children Died in Deliberately Started Fire

The victims were:

Duwayne Philpott , 13

, 13 Jade Philpott , 10

, 10 John Philpott , 9

, 9 Jack Philpott , 8

, 8 Jesse Philpott , 6

, 6 Jayden Philpott, 5

The six children died after a fire engulfed the family’s home in the early hours of 11 May 2012. The tragedy shocked the nation and prompted one of the UK’s highest-profile criminal investigations.

Plot to Frame Former Partner

During the trial, prosecutors told the jury the blaze had been deliberately started as part of a plan by Philpott to frame his former partner in an attempt to gain an advantage in an ongoing custody dispute. The fire rapidly spread through the property, trapping the sleeping children inside. Following a lengthy investigation, Philpott, his then-wife Mairead Philpott, and family friend Paul Mosley were all convicted of manslaughter. In April 2013, Mick Philpott was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years. Mairead Philpott received a 17-year prison sentence, while Mosley was jailed for the same offence.

Parole Eligibility Does Not Mean Release

Although Philpott will become eligible for parole in May 2027, this does not mean he will automatically be released. Under the parole process, the independent Parole Board will carry out a detailed risk assessment before deciding whether he can safely be managed in the community. The Board will only direct his release if it is satisfied that his continued detention is no longer necessary for the protection of the public. If that threshold is not met, Philpott will remain in prison and his case may be reviewed again at a later date.

Life Licence if Released

Should the Parole Board approve his release, Philpott would remain on life licence for the rest of his life. That means he would be subject to strict licence conditions and supervision, with the power for authorities to recall him to prison immediately if he breached those conditions or if his risk to the public increased.

Co-Defendants

Mairead Philpott was released on licence in November 2020 after serving half of her sentence and is reported to be living in the community under a new identity. Paul Mosley was released from prison in 2023 before dying aged 58 in October 2025. The deaths of the six Philpott children remain one of the UK’s most notorious criminal cases, with any future decision on Mick Philpott’s release resting solely with the independent Parole Board following a full assessment of the risk he poses to the public.