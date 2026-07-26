Armed Police Arrest Man After Knife Stand-Off in Newhaven

A man has been arrested after an armed police stand-off in East Sussex that saw a residential road cordoned off for several hours on Sunday evening. Firearms officers were deployed to Hanson Road, Newhaven, after Sussex Police attended an address at around 4.45pm on Sunday 26 July to carry out enquiries. During the incident, police said the occupant armed himself with a knife, prompting specialist firearms officers to attend the scene.

Armed Stand-Off

The man then barricaded himself inside the property while officers established a police cordon to protect those inside the address, emergency service personnel and members of the public. Specialist police negotiators were deployed and engaged with the man as officers worked to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. The stand-off ended later on Sunday, with the suspect taken into custody.

Man Arrested

A 48-year-old man, from Newhaven, has been arrested on suspicion of:

Affray

Assaulting an emergency worker

Attempted grievous bodily harm

Child neglect

Non-fatal strangulation

He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Investigation Continues

Sussex Police thanked residents for their patience while the incident was brought to a safe conclusion. A spokesperson for the force said officers had worked throughout the afternoon and evening to safely resolve the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.