Rapist Accidentally Freed From Prison Jailed for 18 Years After Fleeing UK

A convicted rapist who was mistakenly released from prison due to a court administrative error has been jailed for 18 years after fleeing the UK within hours of his release. Bernadin Dedic, 48, was sentenced in his absence after being convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual assault by penetration and threatening behaviour following a brutal attack on a woman in West London.

Released by Mistake

Isleworth Crown Court heard Dedic had been remanded in custody pending trial but was mistakenly released from HMP Wormwood Scrubs on 6 February after a court official incorrectly recorded that he had been granted bail. The erroneous court record was sent to the prison, resulting in his release. Within hours, Dedic travelled to Bosnia, using his Bosnian passport after police had seized his UK passport.

Woman Raped at Knifepoint

The court heard the attack took place after Dedic had separated from his partner. After drinking four bottles of red wine and taking cocaine, he lured the victim to a basement in Ealing, west London. Prosecutor Simon Sandford told the court the victim turned to find Dedic holding a red-handled kitchen knife. He threatened to kill her and then himself, warning that no one would hear her screams before raping her multiple times. Dedic was later convicted of multiple rape and sexual assault offences.

Trial Continued Without Him

After leaving the UK, Dedic repeatedly claimed he was unable to return for trial and sentencing. The court heard he cited a knee injury, a skiing accident, a fear of flying and later a heart attack in Sarajevo as reasons for remaining abroad. Although the trial was initially delayed, it eventually proceeded in his absence after he again failed to return. Sentencing him to 18 years’ imprisonment, Judge Hannah Duncan said Dedic was “refusing to return to the UK for his sentencing.”

Investigation Into Blunder

The mistaken release has prompted an investigation by HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS). A spokesperson said: “We understand the distress errors such as this can cause to those affected, and instances like this have exposed deep-rooted issues across the broken justice system the Government inherited.” The authorities continue efforts to secure Dedic’s return to the UK to begin serving his prison sentence.