Former Cumbria Police Officer Charged with Rape, Sexual Assault and Strangulation Offences

A former Cumbria Police officer has been charged with rape, sexual assault and two counts of intentional strangulation following allegations relating to incidents said to have occurred while he was off duty. Matthew Stewart, 31, of Carlisle, is due to appear before North Cumbria Magistrates’ Court on 24 August to face the charges.

Former Officer Faces Multiple Charges

Cumbria Police confirmed Stewart has been charged with:

Rape

Sexual assault

Two counts of intentional strangulation

The charges relate to two alleged victims. Police said the alleged offences are reported to have taken place while Stewart was off duty.

Left Force in 2024

Stewart joined Cumbria Police in 2015, initially serving as a Special Constable before becoming a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) and later a Police Constable. He left the force in 2024. Following his departure, Cumbria Police carried out gross misconduct proceedings, which resulted in Stewart being placed on the national barred list, preventing him from working in policing in the future.

Court Appearance

The force said the criminal investigation began following the emergence of allegations after the misconduct process. Stewart is scheduled to appear at North Cumbria Magistrates’ Court on 24 August, where he will face the full list of charges.

Investigation Ongoing

As criminal proceedings are now active, Cumbria Police said it would not be making any further comment on the case. Stewart has been charged but has not been convicted. Criminal proceedings are ongoing, and he is entitled to a fair trial.