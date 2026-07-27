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BURGLAR JAILED Burglar Who Took Taxi to Victim’s Home Before Stealing Van Jailed

Burglar Who Took Taxi to Victim’s Home Before Stealing Van Jailed

A burglar who booked a taxi to a victim’s home before breaking in and stealing a work van loaded with thousands of pounds worth of tools has been jailed. Gavin Smith, 38, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield, was sentenced to 876 days in prison after admitting burglary and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Taxi Journey Led to Burglary

The court heard Smith travelled by taxi to a property in Blidworth on 30 January after realising the occupants were away from home. Once there, he broke into the property and stole the keys to a Volkswagen Caddy before driving off in the van. Inside the vehicle were thousands of pounds worth of work tools, leaving the victim without essential equipment.

Van Crashed and Abandoned

The stolen van was later found crashed and abandoned in Fritchley Court, Mansfield. Thanks to swift enquiries by Nottinghamshire Police, both the vehicle and the stolen tools were recovered within 48 hours and returned to their owner.

CCTV and Taxi Booking Identified Suspect

Detectives were able to identify Smith through CCTV footage and an unusual mistake he made before carrying out the burglary. Police discovered he had booked the taxi to the victim’s address in his own name, providing investigators with a crucial lead that linked him to the crime.

Guilty Plea on Trial Day

Smith initially denied burglary and taking a vehicle without consent. However, on the first day of his trial at Nottingham Crown Court, he changed his plea and admitted the offences. He was sentenced to 876 days’ imprisonment, equivalent to just under two years and five months behind bars.

Police Welcome Sentence

Following the case, PC Alice Braben said the investigation highlighted how opportunistic burglars can target homes when they believe residents are away. She welcomed the recovery of the stolen van and valuable tools, along with the custodial sentence imposed by the court. Police continue to urge residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods as part of ongoing efforts to tackle burglary across Nottinghamshire.

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