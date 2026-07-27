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SCHOOL HEAD Former Liverpool Primary School Head Teacher to Stand Trial Over Alleged Indecent Photograph of Child

Former Liverpool Primary School Head Teacher to Stand Trial Over Alleged Indecent Photograph of Child

A former primary school head teacher has been remanded into custody after denying an allegation of taking an indecent photograph of a child, despite previously admitting making indecent images of children. Matthew Hargreaves, 47, the former head teacher of King’s Northway Primary Academy in Wavertree, Liverpool, appeared before Liverpool Crown Court on Monday. Hargreaves, who now lives in Rochdale, denied a charge of taking an indecent photograph of a child and is due to stand trial later this year.

Previously Admitted Making Indecent Images

The court heard that Hargreaves had already pleaded guilty last month to three counts of making indecent images of children. The offences relate to a period between 11 April 2021 and 3 May 2026. Following his arrest, Hargreaves was suspended from his role as head teacher at King’s Northway Primary Academy.

Additional Charge Denied

During a separate hearing at Liverpool Crown Court, Hargreaves entered a not guilty plea to an additional allegation that he took an indecent photograph of a child. The case will now proceed to trial.

Trial Date Set

Hargreaves has been remanded in custody ahead of a three-day trial, which is scheduled to begin on 14 December at Liverpool Crown Court. As criminal proceedings are ongoing, reporting restrictions apply. Hargreaves has denied the additional charge, and the allegation will be determined by the court at trial. A conviction has not been recorded in relation to the charge of taking an indecent photograph of a child.

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