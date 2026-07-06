Fatal A20 Collision in Sellindge Leaves Passenger Dead and Driver Critical

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal collision on the A20 at Barrow Hill in Sellindge on the evening of Sunday 5 July 2026. The crash, involving a yellow Mini Cooper, occurred near the junction with Meadow Grove at around 8.40pm.

Fatal Outcome

The passenger, a 46-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Driver Critically Hurt

The driver, a 44-year-old woman, was airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Serious Collision Unit Investigation

Officers from the Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging anyone who saw the collision or has relevant footage to come forward to help with inquiries.

How To Help