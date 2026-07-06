Harry Kane Hilarious Post-Match Interview After Mexico Win

England captain Harry Kane delivered one of the funniest football interviews ever following England’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on 6 July 2026. After a gruelling game and singing post-match, Kane’s voice was hoarse, leading to a humorous and memorable interview that quickly went viral online.

Voice Failure On Camera

Kane, already known for his distinctive voice, sounded markedly different as he struggled to speak clearly, his tone likened to Kermit the Frog. This came as no surprise, given the intense effort he put in during the match, including singing “Wonderwall” post-match and shouting throughout the game.

Englands Ten Men Triumph

Despite being reduced to 10 men during the match, England fought off a hostile atmosphere and the challenge posed by high altitude conditions at the Azteca Stadium. Their perseverance secured a crucial win ahead of the quarter-finals.

Looking Forward To Quarter-finals

England now face Norway in their quarter-final clash on Saturday, looking to build on their remarkable win over Mexico. Fans and pundits alike remain buoyed by the team’s resilience and spirit displayed in Mexico City.