Bromsgrove Parents Fundraiser for Air Conditioning at Lickey Hills Primary

Parents at Lickey Hills Primary School in Bromsgrove have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to buy 17 portable air conditioning units for classrooms following last week’s extreme heat. The campaign aims to raise £4,000 to help cool classrooms during future heatwaves, improving conditions for pupils and staff.

Heatwave Hits Classrooms

Last week’s soaring temperatures, which pushed classroom temperatures above 30°C, forced the school to allow parents to collect children early. Pupils remaining in class were advised to wear PE kits, bring water bottles, and use handheld fans to stay cool.

Fundraising Progress

Organizer Sarah Jobson said the school’s older building, with large windows and limited ventilation, struggles to cope with modern heat levels. So far, the fundraiser has raised £2,000, half of its target, with donations still coming in to meet the £4,000 goal.

Protecting Learning Environment

Some families kept children at home due to the heat, causing learning disruption. Jobson warned that increasingly hot summers could bring further educational challenges and place extra pressure on parents to arrange childcare at short notice.

School Welcomes Support

A Lickey Hills Primary spokesperson thanked all donors for their contributions and support. The school is hopeful that the air conditioning will provide pupils with a “cool, comfortable environment in which to learn” and help keep them in class whatever the weather.