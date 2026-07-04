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POLICE MANHUNT Police Hunt Man Over Burglary at Eastbourne Garage

Police Hunt Man Over Burglary at Eastbourne Garage

Sussex Police are urgently seeking a man in connection with a burglary at Sonny Maintenance Group garage on Archery Road, Eastbourne. The incident occurred around 1:50pm on Wednesday, 24 June, when the suspect entered the premises and removed an item before fleeing on foot towards Wartling Road.

Burglary In Eastbourne

The man was seen leaving the garage carrying an item stolen from the site. Officers responded swiftly and launched a full investigation to locate the suspect.

Police Appeal For Help

Sussex Police have released an image of the individual and are urging anyone who recognises him or has any relevant information to come forward. Tips can be provided online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1223 of 25/06.

Investigation Underway

Officers are continuing their enquiries to identify and apprehend the suspect. The public’s assistance is considered crucial to resolve the case quickly.

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