RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Escort Qatar Airways Flight Into Manchester Airport

RAF Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled on Friday evening to escort a Qatar Airways passenger jet into UK airspace after the aircraft became the subject of concern to civil aviation authorities. The incident involved Qatar Airways Flight QR23, a Boeing 777 travelling from Doha, Qatar, to Manchester Airport. The aircraft entered UK airspace on Friday evening before the RAF launched a Quick Reaction Alert (QRA).

Typhoons launched from RAF Coningsby

The Ministry of Defence confirmed two RAF Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire. The aircraft intercepted the passenger jet over Nottingham before escorting it towards Manchester. The escort is understood to have been stood down before the flight reached the airport. An RAF spokesperson said:

“We can confirm that an RAF Quick Reaction Alert was launched for a Qatar Airways flight which was causing concern to civil authorities.

“The incident was resolved and the airliner landed safely at Manchester Airport.”

Plane landed safely

The aircraft landed safely at Manchester Airport at around 7.45pm, according to the airport’s arrivals information. Emergency services were placed on standby as a precaution while the aircraft approached the airport, but the Boeing 777 taxied to its stand without further incident.

Cause of alert not confirmed

The reason for the RAF response has not been officially confirmed. It is understood there were concerns relating to the aircraft, although aviation monitoring websites suggested air traffic controllers may have temporarily lost contact with the flight. This has not been confirmed by the RAF, the airline or air traffic control authorities. Civil aviation authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident in coordination with Qatar Airways. Quick Reaction Alert missions are routinely carried out by the RAF when civilian aircraft require assistance or when there are concerns relating to flights entering UK airspace. In most cases, such incidents are resolved safely without any threat to passengers or the public.