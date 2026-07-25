Police Appeal to Identify Boy Following Child Welfare Concerns at Sutton Coldfield Station

British Transport Police detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward as they work to identify a young boy following concerns for his welfare at Sutton Coldfield railway station.

The appeal follows a report made to officers on Saturday 18 July, after a witness raised concerns about the child, who had been seen at Sutton Coldfield station at around 10pm on Friday 17 July.

The boy is described as Black, around 10 years old, and was wearing a blue T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and carrying a black rucksack. He was also in possession of a mountain bike.

Detectives have been carrying out enquiries to identify the child and establish who he is, as well as speaking to anyone who may have seen him that evening.

Officers are particularly keen to trace a man and woman who were seen with the boy at the station and who may be able to assist with the investigation.

The man is described as white, in his mid-50s, with short grey hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark trousers.

The woman is also described as white and in her mid-50s. She was wearing glasses, a blue top with white spots, white trousers, and had shoulder-length grey-blonde hair.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Detectives have been working to identify the young boy or speak to anyone who may have encountered him that evening.

“They are especially keen to hear from a man and a woman who were seen with the child at the station on the same evening.”

Anyone who saw the boy or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 231 of 18 July.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.