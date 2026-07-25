Man dies after stabbing on Clapham High Street in early hours

Man dies after stabbing on Clapham High Street as murder investigation launched

A man has died after suffering stab wounds in Clapham High Street during the early hours of Saturday morning, prompting a murder investigation. Officers were alerted at around 4.37am on Saturday 25 July after staff at a south London hospital reported that a man had self-presented with stab injuries. Police quickly established that the injuries had been sustained during an incident on Clapham High Street, where it is believed the victim was stabbed. Despite the efforts of medical staff, the man sadly died from his injuries.

Murder investigation underway

A crime scene remains in place while detectives work to establish exactly what happened and identify those responsible. The victim has not yet been formally identified, and his next of kin are being informed. No arrests have been announced.

Appeal for witnesses

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the Clapham High Street area in the early hours of Saturday morning to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting the relevant incident reference, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Enquiries remain ongoing.